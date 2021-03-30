Hopkins Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 54 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 54 cases over the past week. Since the pandemic started, they have had 4,080 total cases with 3,775 residents who recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 174 active cases in the community.
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 20 are in Daviess County, five are in Ohio County, four are in Henderson County, two are in Union County, and there is one new case in each Hancock, McLean and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say a previously reported death from Daviess County was determined not to be COVID-19 related.
The district has recorded a total of 20,762 cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those reported cases, officials say 18,631 residents of the seven-county district recovered.
Those 40 and older can start getting their shot after an order from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Hospital officials say they’re still going to prioritize those in Phase 1A through 1C and those 50 and older. However, officials say if they see open appointment slots, they’ll start making appointments for those on the waitlist.
Officials encourage everyone to sign up through their website.
Ohio County Healthcare is now scheduling vaccinations for anyone 18 and older. Officials say priority scheduling will be given to those in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
You can schedule appointments online or by calling 270-215-9082. Officials say they have appointment slots open as early as Friday of this week.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,905 cases, 174 deaths, 8,955 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,835 cases, 56 deaths, 2,752 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,080 cases, 131 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,438 cases, 53 deaths, 2,202 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,369 cases, 71 deaths, 3,819 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,168 cases, 19 deaths, 1,028 recovered
- McLean Co. - 838 cases, 28 deaths, 767 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,242 cases, 15 deaths, 1,136 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 802 cases, 16 deaths, 724 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.