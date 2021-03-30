HOPE of Evansville receives grant from the State Farm Foundation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville affordable housing program is receiving a grant from the State Farm Foundation.
HOPE of Evansville was recently rewarded $7,500 from the State Farm Foundation.
The funds will go toward HOPE’s housing counseling service programs.
Since the pandemic started, HOPE says that they have seen a spike in the number of people who have reached out to them to buy homes.
They say grants like these have gone a long way to help those families in a year when it’s been difficult to fundraise.
“We live and thrive on the generosity of individual donors, partners, and foundations. So it’s very critical to our operation and our function to be able to do what we do in our community,” explained Josh Calhoun, HOPE of Evansville executive director.
HOPE says they have also seen an increase in the number of families that they are helping who are facing foreclosure.
