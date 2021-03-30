EWSU to host annual spring yard waste service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting next week, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will host its annual spring yard waste service.
That means, starting next Monday until April 30, unlimited bags or containers of yard waste will be accepted.
Officials say Republic Services will pick the bags up on the days of your regular trash pick-up day.
That includes things like grass clippings and tree trimmings.
This service is available for city residents who pay for trash on their EWSU water bill.
