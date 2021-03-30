DCPS announce prom dates for 3 high schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools have announced prom schedules for their three high schools.
Officials say Heritage Park High School’s prom is planned from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 16. That will be at the Boys and Girls Club gymnasium, and the theme is “Shine Bright Like a Diamond.”
The Apollo High School prom will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 24. That will be held under a tent at the AHS Eagle Stadium. The theme is “A Night to Remember.”
Daviess County High School will be hosting their prom from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Reid Stadium.
District leaders say all activities will follow health and safety guidelines such as temperature check upon arrival and mask-wearing except when sitting at assigned tables.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.