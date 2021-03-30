Castle holds Signing Day for senior athletes

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday afternoon, Castle High School held a socially distanced, in-person Signing Day for six senior student-athletes.
The athletes are tennis player Elizabeth (Elle) Ossenberg, swimmer Abbey Daniel, cheerleader Jewell Miller, runner Cade Bardwell, football player Kenneth Butler, and basketball player Isaiah Swope.
The signees were surrounded by family, friends and loved ones as they signed their National Letter of Intent to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing a sport in college.
“These are the days I dreamed about every day,” said Butler, who committed to play football at Indiana State. “When I was young, in the CYFL, Castle’s little league, I dreamt of this day every day.”
“I never thought that we were going to be able to reopen to the level that we’ve been able to today,” said Abbey Daniel, a UE Swim commit. “So getting to do it in person, and getting to have all of my friends and everyone that I wanted to see here today has been so special.”
“This is real exciting, real great to be here, great for the other athletes to commit to colleges just like me,” said Isaiah Swope, a USI basketball commit. “It just shows that we were determined throughout the COVID year and continue to work hard. It’s been a long but fast four years and just really happy to be apart of the Castle community and known to be a Castle Knight.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.