Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and warmer as southerly winds will push temps into the lower 70s. Sunny this morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Southerly winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour this afternoon. Scattered showers developing late this afternoon as skies become mostly cloudy. Tonight, showers...possibly a thunderstorm as lows drop into the lower 40s.