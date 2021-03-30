Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and warmer as southerly winds will push temps into the lower 70s. Sunny this morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Southerly winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour this afternoon. Scattered showers developing late this afternoon as skies become mostly cloudy. Tonight, showers...possibly a thunderstorm as lows drop into the lower 40s.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy with spotty showers ending early. Northwest winds 10-20 miles an hour will drop high temps into the upper 40s. Wednesday night, mostly clear and sharply colder as lows drop into the upper 20s.
Thursday, sunny and brisk as high temps drop into the mid-40s.
