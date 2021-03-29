USI Women’s Soccer Nets win, Thanks to 4-Goal Second Half

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer used a big second half to defeat Drury University, 4-0, on Senior Day Sunday afternoon at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles, who have won seven of their last eight, are 7-2-0 after today’s action, while Drury is 3-4-2.
After USI and Drury battled to a 0-0 draw through the first 45 minutes, the Eagles exploded for four goals in a span of 10 minutes during the second half. Freshman forward Morgan Beyer ignited the USI scoring with her third of the year at 54:22 and her fourth of the season at 55:16.
Off a corner kick, Beyer recovered her own rebounding shot and found the back of the net for her first goal of the game. The freshman’s team high fourth tally of the season came off of assists by senior forwards Maggie Winter and Taylor McCormick.
The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 at 62:10 when sophomore midfielder Jill DiTusa posted her third goal of the season off a pass from junior forward Katlyn Andres. The final goal of 4-0 victory came at 64:41 when Andres assisted sophomore forward Taylor Hall on her second goal of the weekend and year.
Between the posts, sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne posted her seventh win and shutout of the season. Etienne faced only five total shots and made four saves in the match.
Up Next for the Eagles:
USI hit the road next week with visits to Missouri University of Science & Technology Thursday at 5 p.m. and Maryville University Saturday at noon.
The Eagles have the advantage in the all-time series with Missouri S&T, 10-6-1, but are 2-2-1 in the last five with the Miners after a 2-1 loss in 2019 at Strassweg Field. USI also lead the all-time series with Maryville, 6-5-0, and in the last five, 3-2-0, after the 2-1 loss at home in last meeting.
