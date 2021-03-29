USI Women’s Soccer Nets win, Thanks to 4-Goal Second Half

The Eagles have the advantage in the all-time series with Missouri S&T, 10-6-1, but are 2-2-1 in the last five with the Miners after a 2-1 loss in 2019 at Strassweg Field. USI also lead the all-time series with Maryville, 6-5-0, and in the last five, 3-2-0, after the 2-1 loss at home in last meeting.