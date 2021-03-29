USI Wins wild one over Maryville, to take Series

Maryville would close the gap to 8-7 with a run in the sixth and seventh before USI sealed the victory in the eighth when Hunter hit his second home run of the season to make the score 9-7. The Saints tried to rally in the ninth but was only able to plate one run before Eagles’ senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn ended the contest by stranding the tying run at third and the winning run at first for the 9-8 Eagles victory.