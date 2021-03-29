USI Wins wild one over Maryville, to take Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball won a high-scoring series finale with Maryville University, 9-8, and won the season series Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles go to 7-11 overall and 5-7 in the GLVC, after today’s action, while Maryville is 7-10 overall, 5-5 GLVC.
USI had to rally twice in the game to get the victory, coming back from a 3-1 deficit after the first inning and 5-4 after four frames. The Eagles’ big innings were in the fourth and fifth when they scored three and four times, respectively.
Senior shortstop Kobe Stephens, who would finish the day with a team-high three RBIs, got the fourth inning rally rolling with a two-run single, tying the score, 3-3. Junior second baseman Ethan Hunter followed with an RBI-single to give USI back the lead, 4-3.
After Maryville pushed its way back ahead, 5-4, with a pair of tallies in the bottom of the fourth, USI took command, 8-5, with the four-run fifth. Four different Eagles were involved in the fourth inning rally as USI got a RBI-double from junior designated hitter Aaron Euler; a RBI-single from senior catcher Wyatt Daly; a sacrifice fly from Stephens; and a RBI-double from junior leftfielder Bryce Krizan to finish the scoring.
Maryville would close the gap to 8-7 with a run in the sixth and seventh before USI sealed the victory in the eighth when Hunter hit his second home run of the season to make the score 9-7. The Saints tried to rally in the ninth but was only able to plate one run before Eagles’ senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn ended the contest by stranding the tying run at third and the winning run at first for the 9-8 Eagles victory.
On the mound, freshman right-hander Carter Stamm picked up his first career win in relief. Stamm (1-0) got the Eagles out of the fourth inning by getting a pair of outs and stranding a pair of runners on base.
Hagedorn gets his second save of the season in the victory, allowing one run on three hits and striking out two in 1.2 innings of work.
Up Next for the Eagles:
The Eagles return home next weekend for a four-game series with the University of Missouri-St. Louis April 1-3 at the USI Baseball. The series, which was originally slated for April 2-4, was moved up due to the Easter holiday. The time for the first pitch is 6 p.m. April 1; 2 p.m. April 2 (doubleheader); and noon April 3.
USI leads the all-time series with UMSL, 57-42, after sweeping a three-game series at the USI Baseball Field in 2019. The Eagles outscored the Tritons, 36-18, in sweeping the series in 2019.
