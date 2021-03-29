USI to host vaccine clinic for students, staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a Vaccine clinic for the USI Community.
The University says the State Department of Health will be providing Pfizer vaccines for students, faculty and staff.
USI will be setting up the vaccine site inside the Screaming Eagles Arena and will use College of Nursing and Health Professions students to help staff the clinic.
USI hopes to receive its vaccine doses by April 5.
Officials say the vaccine will be free and registration is required.
