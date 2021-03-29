Union County wrestling receives hero’s welcome after winning another state title

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State wrestling team brought home another state trophy.
Union County has taken first place 13th times, and six of those are in a row.
Only 14 News was there Sunday afternoon for the celebration as the team got back into town.
As the bus rolled back into Morganfield, fans waited to welcome the Union County wrestlers outside of the high school.
”We both have lived here all our lives,” Megan Little shared. “We went to Union County High School. Union County wrestling is a big deal here.”
The squad had another incredibly impressive showing this weekend at the state wrestling tournament in Winchester.
”We told our team at the beginning of the year, whoever can get through this rough year and have an optimistic attitude is the team that is going to come out on top,” head coach Robert Ervin recalled.
The Braves battled to bring home their 13th team championship.
“I was really just thinking about the team,” senior Payne Carr stated. “I wanted to get as many points for the team as possible.”
For the first time in the state’s high school history, a 7th grader took home the top trophy. Jordyn Raney, at 106 pounds, says it was surreal.
”I just did what coaches wanted me to do,” Raney told 14 News. “I went out there, wrestled hard and won.”
Raney wouldn’t walk away as the only individual winner. So did senior Payne Carr at 160 pounds.
”It took until the last match of my career to get it done, but it is still an unbelievable feeling,” Carr said. “I’m over the moon still.”
In the 182-weight class, Stephen Little won his second state title.
”I don’t really feel it until I walk off and then everybody is congratulating me and it’s like – I really won,” Stephen Little smiled.
Head coach Robert Ervin is humbled by the honor of being named Coach of the Year.
”That’s not what coaches are in it for,” Ervin stated. “They’re in it for the guys, but it is nice to be recognized by your peers and the officials. It’s something I was happy with. My mom was really happy.”
