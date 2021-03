EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Monday helped temperatures push into the lower 60s across the Tri-State. Strong southerly winds will warm us into the lower 70s on Tuesday. The gusty winds will also send moisture back into the region, so scattered showers and few thunderstorms possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Clearing and colder to finish the week as highs drop back into the lower50s on Thursday and Friday and lows skid below freezing.