Republican caucus announces winner of State Rep. seat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Republican caucus voted to fill the seat of former State Representative Holli Sullivan Monday evening.
Sullivan is now the Indiana Secretary of State, taking over for Connie Lawson who recently stepped down.
Local Republican leaders announced that Tim O’Brien will serve out the remainder of Sullivan’s term, which expires in 2022.
O’Brien, Alphonso Vidal and Sean Selby submitted their applications.
O’Brien will be a representative for District 78, which includes parts of Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.
We’ll have reaction from O’Brien at 14 News at 10 p.m.
