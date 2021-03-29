Power Ranger, Jason David Frank, coming to Evansville comic shop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Power Ranger fans have the opportunity to meet the original green ranger Wednesday in Evansville.
Jason David Frank will be at Secret Headquarters starting at 3 p.m.
It’s one of several comic shop appearances the actor and martial artist is doing across the country as part of the “Power Ranger Protection Program” to help comic shops that have been impacted by the pandemic.
JDF was on several series in the Power Ranger franchince. In season 2 he became the white ranger and leader of group.
In the Power Ranger Zeo series, he became the red ranger.
Frank is well known in the “comic con” community and does several appearances. Those conventions have mostly been halted for the last year.
Secret Headquarters will have tickets available Tuesday. You must come to the store to get one. It’s only a place holder and doesn’t cost anything.
At the actual event Wednesday, Frank will have autographs and photos for a cost.
Attendees will wait in their cars, and only a few people will be let in at a time.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.