North Posey Junior High remembering student who died in wreck

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Staff at North Posey Schools are prepared for the return of their students Monday morning. They were on spring break last week.
However, it’ll be a sad return at North Posey Junior High School.
Classmates and teachers will be remembering eighth-grader Jasmine Guest.
Kentucky State Police say the 14-year-old died in a car wreck on Interstate 69 in Sebree last week.
Troopers say the car she was in overturned in the heavy rain on Thursday night.
School officials say there will be counselors on hand throughout the week for students.
They say Jasmine was a wonderful student who touched several lives at the junior high, and she will be missed.
