Newburgh family rebuilds one year after tornado strikes

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One year has gone by since a tornado hit Newburgh wiping out homes.
The last time 14 News caught up with Melissa Mosbey, our crews watched as friends and family helped move her and her husband, and their two little girls’ belongings back into their home.
Now a year later, things seem like they’re back to normal, but they say they’re always on high alert now.
One year ago, Melissa and her husband Nathaniel grabbed their two girls and ran to the basement as a tornado ran its course through their neighborhood and destroyed their home.
“I think the craziest part about it all was that whenever we had to move, we didn’t have any boxes,” Melissa Mosbey said.
Uprooted without warning, Melissa and Nathaniel had to rebuild, all with a positive mindset.
“It worked out pretty good - best case scenario,” Nathaniel Mosbey said. “We had the doggy daycare, we had a place to go and the dogs had a place to go because we have a bunch of dogs.”
Coming off of an alert day on Saturday, and as severe weather season rattles the Tri-State once again, the couple says they’re more prepared than ever before.
“I definitely got the Channel 14 app all the time,” Nathaniel said.
“Yeah, anytime we know there’s going to be any sort of severe weather now, it does put a little bit of a, not panic, but we’re kind of like on high alert,” Melissa said.
Their home is looking more like a home now.
Their two little ones, Luna and Terra, don’t seem like they’ve even skipped a beat.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” Melissa said. “Because although it was a bad thing that happened, we got a lot of good things that came out of it. So I think that’s one of the things that we’re most grateful for.”
Melissa says the community support and outreach after the tornado initially hit was amazing.
She and her husband were so happy to see the willingness to help as disaster struck.
