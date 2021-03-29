2 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Monday, Illinois health officials reported 1,761 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.
The state has now had 1,239,589 total cases and 21,156 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new cases in Wayne County.
There were no new deaths reported in our area counties.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,706 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,645 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,330 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 540 cases, 12 deaths
