New businesses coming to Gabe’s Shopping Center in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Revitalization efforts are underway at Gabe’s Shopping Center in Owensboro, making room for new businesses.
These efforts have actually been in the works since 2015, and officials tell us the project has had some bumps along the way with COVID-19 delays.
Officials say the main goal is to bring some life back into the area.
City officials tell us the revitalization also included efforts to fix up some homes in the area that have since been completed.
Now the main focus is getting the construction of the shopping center completed.
We’re told the city wanted to give this area an economic boost and surge, and one of the ways to do that was to invite businesses in.
“Coronavirus kind of hit us all in the stomach a little bit, so it’s taken a while to get this project done,” said Abby Shelton, the community development director for the city. “We’ve run into a few engineering snags and trying to make sure we do the facade correctly, so we’re very excited to see a new business take root into the shopping center. So yeah, this is what it’s about for us.”
Shelton mentioned a new business opening soon to the shopping center. Restaurant owners tell us Shiloh’s Lounge will have a grand opening on April 10.
