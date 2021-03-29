Midwestern Pet Foods issues recall for 10 brands of cat and dog food

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Midwestern Pet Foods, headquartered in Evansville, has issued a recall for ten brands of cat and dog food.
The voluntary recall impacts brands produced at its Monmouth, Illinois Production Facility. The recall comes after the foods have been potentially contaminated with salmonella.
The following brands impacted include CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian.
The food impact has an expiration date of August 2, 2022. Each impacted bag will also be marked with the letter ‘m’ after the expiration date.
