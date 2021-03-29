Ky. vaccine eligibility opens up to those 40 and older

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - More people across the Commonwealth will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
Now, those 40 and older can start getting their shot after an order from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
The governor also highlighted four vaccine locations across the state where appointments are readily available for those who qualify, including at Owensboro Health.
Those 16 and older can sign up to be on the vaccine waitlist at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Hospital officials say they’re still going to prioritize those in Phase 1A through 1C and those 50 and older. However, officials say if they see open appointment slots, they’ll start making appointments for those on the waitlist.
Officials encourage everyone to sign up through their website.
Ohio County Healthcare is now scheduling vaccinations for anyone 18 and older. Officials say priority scheduling will be given to those in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
You can schedule appointments online or by calling 270-215-9082. Officials say they have appointment slots open as early as Friday of this week.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,871 cases, 175 deaths, 8,906 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,833 cases, 56 deaths, 2,752 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,026 cases, 129 deaths, 3,754 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,431 cases, 53 deaths, 2,198 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,354 cases, 71 deaths, 3,810 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,165 cases, 19 deaths, 1,021 recovered
- McLean Co. - 837 cases, 28 deaths, 764 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,238 cases, 15 deaths, 1,134 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 800 cases, 16 deaths, 719 recovered
