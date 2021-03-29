Koch Picks Up GLVC Weekly Honors With Career Performance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Volleyball sophomore outside hitter
Katherine Koch raked in kills and points against division-rival McKendree on March 26, earning her first career GLVC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week award. The 25th-ranked Screaming Eagles took control of the match behind Koch’s offensive efforts in the second set, never looking back enroute to their 11th win of the season.
The sophomore outside hitter led the USI attack against the Bearcats, amassing 4.25 kills per set on a .300 hitting percentage. Koch totaled 17 kills on 40 attacks in the four-set victory, setting a career-mark in the process, beating her previous high of 15 kills (vs. William Jewell 2/27/2021). She also led the Eagles in points with 19.0, marking another career-high in the match, her previous high of 17.0 came against William Jewell (2/27/2021) as well. Along with her 17 kills and 19.0 points, the outside hitter dished out four assists while laying out for 17 digs and thwarting two opposing attacks.
This season, Koch has posted eight double-digit kill and double-digit point games while adding three double-doubles with 10-plus kills and digs. The sophomore’s attack percentage of .300 (40 attempts) also marks a season-high and was her highest hitting percentage since the USI win over Truman State on March 13.
No. 25 USI beat the McKendree Bearcats 3-1, snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 11-4 on the season.
UP NEXT for No. 25 Volleyball:The Eagles will hit the road to finish the regular season, taking on Indianapolis on Saturday, April 3 at 2 P.M. (Central) in the Ruth Little Fitness Center in Indianapolis. Following the UIndy match, the Eagles will finish out the season against Illinois Springfield (4/9) and No. 1 Lewis (4/10).
