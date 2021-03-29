Koch Picks Up GLVC Weekly Honors With Career Performance

The sophomore outside hitter led the USI attack against the Bearcats, amassing 4.25 kills per set on a .300 hitting percentage. Koch totaled 17 kills on 40 attacks in the four-set victory, setting a career-mark in the process, beating her previous high of 15 kills (vs. William Jewell 2/27/2021). She also led the Eagles in points with 19.0, marking another career-high in the match, her previous high of 17.0 came against William Jewell (2/27/2021) as well. Along with her 17 kills and 19.0 points, the outside hitter dished out four assists while laying out for 17 digs and thwarting two opposing attacks.