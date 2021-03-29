Hoosiers 30 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosiers 30 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Health officials say this expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 more Hoosiers.
Governor Eric Holcomb announced last week that he is planning to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.
He also said, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials, and the statewide face-covering mandate will become a mask advisory.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,700 cases, 389 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,021 cases, 115 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,576 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,773 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,656 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,192 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,253 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,290 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.