Henderson man arrested, accused of trafficking meth
By 14 News Staff | March 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 6:30 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man was arrested on charges of trafficking in meth.

Detectives say 59-year-old Randy Hardrick was under surveillance last week.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the sheriff’s office worked together on a controlled buy.

Officers say it led to a search of his home on Old Madisonville Road.

Detectives say Hardrick was arrested at a gas station on Thursday with meth in his pocket.

At his home, officials say they found about $11,000 in meth, along with marijuana and synthetic marijuana, and a list of drug transactions.

Hardrick is in the Henderson County Jail. Officials say more charges could be coming.

