Henderson man arrested, accused of trafficking meth

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man was arrested on charges of trafficking in meth.
Detectives say 59-year-old Randy Hardrick was under surveillance last week.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the sheriff’s office worked together on a controlled buy.
Officers say it led to a search of his home on Old Madisonville Road.
Detectives say Hardrick was arrested at a gas station on Thursday with meth in his pocket.
At his home, officials say they found about $11,000 in meth, along with marijuana and synthetic marijuana, and a list of drug transactions.
Hardrick is in the Henderson County Jail. Officials say more charges could be coming.
