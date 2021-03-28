Frost possible overnight, warmer Monday & Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, we only made it into the mid 50s today thanks to a cool breeze from the northwest.
The winds will die down overnight as our temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s under clear skies. Areas of frost may develop late tonight into early Monday.
After a chilly start, the rest of Monday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Our temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Tuesday thanks to a warm wind from the south-southwest at around 9 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. However, we will also see increasing clouds throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front approaches our region from the west-northwest.
Scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening, through the overnight hours, and into Wednesday morning as that cold front swings through the Tri-State. At this time, it looks like the chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms from this system will stay to our south.
As the rain moves out, cooler air will flow in from the north-northwest. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s Wednesday and will only make it into the upper 40s Thursday despite plenty of sunshine. We may even flirt with record-breaking cold Thursday night as our temperatures dip into the upper 20s.
By Friday, our wind direction will start to shift back around to the south. That flow of warm air along with mostly sunny skies will help our temperatures climb back into the mid 50s Friday, mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.
