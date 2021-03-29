Frost Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drier pattern is setting up this week with the best dynamics for showers and storms arriving Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures are scheduled to run above normal this week.
Clear and colder this morning with frost developing. Lows temps dropping into the lower to mid-30s. Sunny with high temps in the lower 60s behind a southerly breeze.
Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 70s. Showers arrive late Tuesday night but will end Wednesday morning. With the passage of the cold front, severe weather will not be a factor.
