Evansville couple adopted dog from Guam, but he ran away at the airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a big journey, a dog named Toby is now with his forever family.
Organizers from Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue and Recovery say Toby was flown to Indianapolis, all the way from Guam on March 13.
He had been rescued in bad shape in Guam and nursed back to health.
Once the plane landed in the Hoosier state, organizers say Toby’s new family, a couple from Evansville, was taking him out of the crate and he ran away.
They say after three hours of airport authority, fire, and police chasing him around the airport runways, he disappeared into the night.
After two weeks of sightings, and exhausting efforts to catch him, Toby was finally caught.
Organizers say Toby lost a lot of weight and was covered in ticks, but is in pretty good shape.
