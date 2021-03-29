EPD: Man charged in child abuse case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends and family of a infant girl say she’s recovering from bruises left on her face while she was with a babysitter.
An arrest affidavit for Javon Grooms shows he offered to watch the baby so her mom could go to a funeral.
The affidavit shows he texted the mother saying “she was fussy” and had “headbutted his glasses.”
The mother then called police when she discovered bruises on her daughter’s face.
Police say the bruises were all down the baby’s face. They say she had abrasions on her chin and abdomen and a bruise on her back.
Officers say say the injuries did not match Groom’s story.
He was arrested March 17 and released on a $1,000 bond later that evening.
Grooms’ charge is neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
