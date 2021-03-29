Drakesboro & Nortonville get $125K for park improvements

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 41 projects totaling more than $4.3 million to receive funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
All selected projects will upgrade parks and recreation spaces across Kentucky.
LWCF is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.
“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” said Gov. Beshear. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family.”
In our area, Drakesboro and Nortonville will get funding.
Officials say Drakesboro will use $125,096 to purchase and install new, commercial playground equipment and complete drainage and landscaping improvements at their City Park.
They say Nortonville will use $125,100 to replace fencing around the majority of the City Park and upgrade the concession stand and restroom facility. They will also use funds for earthwork and drainage improvements, to pave the parking area and add LED lighting, new bleachers, trash receptacles and signage.
