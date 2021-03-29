Daviess Co. Schools announce graduation dates

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Daviess County Public School announced the graduation dates for its high schools.
Apollo High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
They say in case of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled to 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials say AHS seniors will be given six tickets for guests to attend, which will ensure compliance with restrictions for 60 percent capacity.
Heritage Park High School seniors are set to graduate at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Owensboro Convention Center.
At this time, school leaders say the seniors will be given five tickets for guests.
Seniors at Daviess County High School will host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Daviess County Football Stadium.
In case of bad weather, the ceremony will move to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28.
Seniors will be given five tickets for guests.
District leaders say health and safety guidelines may change closer to the graduation date.
The last day of schools for DCPS students is Thursday, May 27.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.