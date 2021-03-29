Committee to meet Mon. to discuss where federal funds should go

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The committee that must allocate $35 million from the president’s American Rescue Plan Act will meet Monday in Vanderburgh County.
County commissioners formed the Vanderburgh County Road to Recovery Committee to help come up with the best ways to spend those funds.
Officials say they want to hear input from the community on where that money should go.
The committee plans to meet Monday morning at the Old National Events Plaza at 10:30.
Officials say it is open to the public.
