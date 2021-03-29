Child hit by car on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident on West Maryland Street.
It happened near Helfrich Park shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.
A witness on scene says he didn’t see it, but heard the crash.
He ran over and saw a girl was conscious and seemed alert after being hit by a car. He says he stayed with her until first responders arrived.
The girl was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Police say the driver told them the girl walked out into the road.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.