USI Baseball Bashes way to Doubleheader Sweep

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball exploded for 20 total runs in a doubleheader sweep at Maryville University Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri. USI took the opener, 10-5, and the nightcap, 10-4.
The Screaming Eagles go to 6-11 overall and 4-7 in the GLVC, after today’s action, while Maryville is 7-9 overall, 5-4 GLVC.
GAME 1:
USI blasted four home runs in the opener to defeat Maryville, 10-5, to begin the doubleheader.
Eagles’ junior third baseman Michael Conner started the scoring in the first inning with a two-run shot to give USI a 2-0 lead. The advantage did not last long as the Saints scored four times in the bottom half of the opening frame to put the Eagles in a 4-2 hole.
USI started to take control in the second inning when sophomore centerfielder Austin Moody narrowed the deficit to 4-3 with a round-tripper to left field. Moody’s home run ignited eight unanswered runs putting the Eagles in command.
The Eagles moved into the lead for good, 7-4, with a four-run fourth, highlighted by a two-run single up the middle by junior left-fielder Bryce Krizan. USI pushed the margin to 9-4 in the fifth when senior right-fielder Manny Lopez and junior designated hitter Aaron Euler hit back-to-back blasts before the Eagles finished its eight-run surge with a tally in the sixth.
The Saints would add a tally in the bottom of the seventh to conclude USI’s 10-5 victory.
On the mound, junior right-hander Brady Bowling picked up the win in relief. Bowling allowed one run on one hit, while striking out four in 3.2 frames of work.
Game 2:
The Eagles completed the doubleheader sweep behind the hot hitting of the top of the lineup and a strong start from senior right-hander Jacob Bowles in a 10-4 victory.
The one through four hitters in the USI line-up combined for seven hits, five runs scored, and nine of the 10 RBI as the Eagles scored one in the first and second; two in the third; one in the fourth; and five in the sixth for the victory.
USI junior second baseman Ethan Hunter let the way, going three-for-four with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Freshman first baseman Adam Wildeman led way in run in production with a three RBIs, while senior right-fielder Manny Lopez hit his second home run of the doubleheader.
Bowles (1-2) posted his first win of the season, allowing four runs on nine hits, while striking out five in 6.1 innings of work. USI sophomore left-hander Sammy Barnett got the final two outs for Bowles to close out the victory.
Up Next for the Eagles:
The Eagles and the Saints conclude the four-game series Sunday with a noon single game at Maryville.
USI-UMSL series moved up next week:
The Eagles return home next weekend for a four-game series with the University of Missouri-St. Louis April 1-3 at the USI Baseball. The series, which was originally slated for April 2-4, was moved up due to the Easter holiday. Live coverage can be accessed through GoUSIEagles.com.
The time for the first pitch is 6 p.m. April 1; 2 p.m. April 2 (doubleheader); and noon April 3.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.