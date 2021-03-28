Union County wrestling makes history, wins 6th consecutive state title

WINCHESTER, KY (WFIE) - Union County has had a headlock, on high school wrestling, in Kentucky. The Braves have won an incredible, 12 state championships, and Saturday, they were going for lucky number 13, in the state finals, at Winchester, Kentucky.
Well, the Braves got the job done. The 2021 Union County wrestling squad won the program’s 13th state championship, and it marked their sixth consecutive state title! Their final team score of 244, was 28 better than Ryle, who finished with 216. Johnson Central was the next closest team, with 189.5.
Along the way, the Braves also had three wrestlers win individual state titles. 7th-grader Jordyn Raney got first place at 106 pounds. Senior Payne Carr won the championship at 152, and senior Stephen Little won the title, at 182.
Also, Ohio County’s Andrew Pottle took home 2nd place at 285. He was the only other wrestler from the Tri-State area, not from Union County.
The Braves will have a welcome home parade, tomorrow at 3:00, through Morganfield, which will end at the high school, with an outdoor celebration in front of the school.
Below, are the final results, by weight class and by team scores:
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jordyn Raney of Union County
2nd Place - Breyden Whorton of LaRue County
3rd Place - Miller Brown of Oldham County
4th Place - James Morris of Johnson Central
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Matthew Meyer of St. Xavier
2nd Place - Adam Williams of Johnson Central
3rd Place - Hunter Jenkins of Union County
4th Place - Leland Reeves of Taylor County
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Spencer Moore of Walton-Verona
2nd Place - Trayce Eckman of Union County
3rd Place - Joseph Sander of Ryle
4th Place - Timothy Nichols of Caldwell County
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Cole Thomas of Ryle
2nd Place - George Ferree of Trinity (Louisville)
3rd Place - Braedon Herron of North Hardin
4th Place - Jayden Frazier of Paducah Tilghman
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Isaac Thornton of Walton-Verona
2nd Place - Eli Peyton of Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Thomas Hoppes of LaRue County
4th Place - Jonah Bowers of Campbell County
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Devon Herron of North Hardin
2nd Place - Austin Grant-Hall of Christian County
3rd Place - Bryant Beane of Trinity (Louisville)
4th Place - Scotty Vilums of Male
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Zac Cowan of Madison Central
2nd Place - Malachi Rider of Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Samuel Grandstaff of Conner
4th Place - Reece Goss of Johnson Central
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Payne Carr of Union County
2nd Place - Carter Messerly of Ryle
3rd Place - Ty Lehman of Trinity (Louisville)
4th Place - Jeffrey Kinley of Madison Central
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Thomas Ketchen-Carter of Campbell County
2nd Place - Cole Nance of Anderson County
3rd Place - Zack McCourt of Johnson Central
4th Place - Quinten Cox of Union County
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Noah Duke of Ryle
2nd Place - Dalton Russelburg of Union County
3rd Place - Lane Kiser of Trinity (Louisville)
4th Place - Dylan Walls of Caldwell County
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Stephen Little of Union County
2nd Place - Everett Marret of St. Xavier
3rd Place - chase price of Johnson Central
4th Place - Jackson Geilear of Woodford County
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - Oscar (J.T.) Adams of Christian County
2nd Place - Jerry Simpson of Fairdale
3rd Place - Levid Rodriguez of Johnson Central
4th Place - Dyllan Davis of Anderson County
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Dakota Brooksbank of Simon Kenton
2nd Place - Gabe Savage of Ryle
3rd Place - Darius Moore of Union County
4th Place - Zaine Christian of Ashland Blazer
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Branson Smith of Martin County
2nd Place - Andrew Pottle of Ohio County
3rd Place - TyDarius Kelly of Christian County
4th Place - Ian Hughes of Simon Kenton
--FINAL TEAM SCORES--
1. Union County -- 244
2. Ryle -- 216
3. Johnson Central -- 189.5
4. Trinity (Louisville) -- 170
5. Paducah Tilghman -- 139
6. Lou. St. Xavier -- 134.5
7. Campbell County -- 113.5
8. Christian County -- 94
9. Walton-Verona -- 92
10. Fairdale -- 83
11. Simon Kenton -- 82
12. LaRue County -- 76
13. Madison Central -- 72.5
14. Martin County -- 66
15. Woodford County -- 64
16. Anderson County -- 61.5
17. North Hardin -- 58.5
18. Caldwell County -- 58
19. Male -- 53.5
20. Bullitt East -- 52
21. McCreary Central -- 51
22. Conner -- 50.0
23. Wayne County -- 48
24. Ashland Blazer -- 46.5
25. Fern Creek -- 45
26. Lafayette -- 44.5
27. Oldham County -- 41
28. Madison Southern -- 33
29. Ohio County -- 30
30. Taylor County -- 25
