KWC Softball Splits DH with Malone

CANTON, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team returned to G-MAC action on Saturday, splitting a doubleheader at Malone with a 7-6 win in game one and a 10-8 loss in game two.
GAME 1 | KWC 7, MU 6
Wesleyan held a 3-0 lead after two innings of play after Meryck Hardley scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first. In the second, Evyn Hendrickson drove in Grace Scott with a double, then scored on a fielding error by the Pioneers to put the Panthers up 3-0.
Malone plated a trio of runs in the third to tie the game at three. Hendrickson broke the tie in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run down the left field line. The Panthers plated their seventh and final run in the top of the fifth with Kaitlyn LaSala lining a RBI single to center.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth, a single to center field plated two runs for Malone to make it a 7-6 ball game but Wesleyan was able to hold on for the win.
Hendrickson picked up her fourth win of the season in the circle, going the distance with 10 hits, 6 runs, and 8 strikeouts in the 7 innings. She also finished two-for-three at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored.
GAME 2 | KWC 8, MU 10
The Panthers struck first again in game two with Madison Scott driving in a pair of runs with a single down the right field line. Hendrickson drove in Scott with a single to center to put Wesleyan ahead 3-0 after the first.
Malone tied the game in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run and RBI single.
Wesleyan responded with three runs of their own in the fourth. Macy Flanigan drove in Hardley with a single to center before Madison Scott drove in a pair of runs with another single to center.
The Pioneers answered back with one run in the fourth and then took the lead with a grand slam in the fifth.
Hardley led off the sixth with an infield single then reached third on a single form Hannah Scheberle. Flaningan recorded a sac fly to drive in Hardley before Madison Scott tripled to right center, scoring Scheberle and tying the game once again at 8.
Malone plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth after three straight hits to start the inning. Wesleyan put the tying run on second with no outs in the top of the seventh, but were unable to complete the final inning comeback.
Grace Scott went 5.0 innings, striking out two and allowing eight runs off of nine hits. Bailey Woodall took the loss after 1.0 innings with two runs off of four hits.
The Panthers clobbered 17 hits in game two with Hardley, Scheberle, Scott and Hendrickson each recording three.
Wesleyan closes out the weekend road trip at Walsh on Sunday with a doubleheader set for 1 pm CT.
