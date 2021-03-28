KWC Men’s Soccer Beats Malone, while Lady Panthers Tie the Pioneers

NORTH CANTON, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team remained unbeaten on Saturday with a 2-0 decision over Malone. Julian Gonzalez scored twice in the Panthers’ victory while the defense smothered the Pioneers’ attack.
The Panthers (2-0-1 GMAC) playing at home on Thursday, traveled to North Canton on Friday to play Saturday afternoon. The long road did not phase Wesleyan as Head Coach John Fusco rotated players on and off the field to keep a swift pace on the artificial surface.
The first half looked to be going into intermission in a scoreless tie, but Wesleyan had other ideas. Julian Gonzalez got through the defense yet again as Declan Sandifer found him available for the first score of the game in the 39th minute. Maxten Miller looked to make it a 2-0 lead at the break, but his shot missed left.
Zach Moore had two good opportunities in the 56th and 69th minute to give the Panthers some insurance, but both shots were saved. On Thursday the Panthers were forced to work hard defensively against Findlay, but on Saturday Wesleyan took the fight to the Pioneers (0-4 GMAC) throughout the match.
Jacob Lensing missed in the 84th minute, but after a yellow card on the Pioneers, Gonzalez got another opportunity in the 85th minute. This time Elijah Easterday and Jake Peveler set up Gonzalez for the insurance goal.
The Pioneers took 11 shots, two on goal. Lucas Daunhauer made both saves to notch his second shut-out of the season. The Panthers had 14 shots, four on goal in the match.
The Panthers will come back to Panther Field to host Ohio Dominican on Thursday, April 1st at 7:30 PM CT.
--LADY PANTHERS DRAW WITH MALONE--
After a scoreless first half of action on Saturday afternoon, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team took the lead early in the second half. Malone was able to find the equalizer as both teams come away with a point after a 1-1 tie in double overtime.
The Pioneers (3-2-1, 2-2-1 GMAC) had to look to score after the Panthers took the lead early in the 56th minute. A goal by Madeline Ault in the 59th minute knotted the game up 1-1 and that would be the final result. The Pioneers offense had 30 shots in the game, 8 of which were on goal.
The Panthers (1-1-1, 1-1-1 GMAC) kept the Pioneer offensive attack at bay in the first half. After the intermission, the Panthers got on the board with a goal from Natalie Hinchcliffe in the 56th minute, assisted by Madisyn Hunt and Chloe Hinchcliffe.
The Panthers were not able to get as many shots off with the strong play by the Pioneers only having seven shots, two on goal. The Panthers were able to withstand the Pioneer offensive attack in the second half to come out of North Canton with a tie.
Reegan Garrity recorded seven saves only allowing the lone goal on the Pioneers 30 total shots.
The Panthers will come back to Panther Field to host Ohio Dominican on Thursday, April 1st at 5 PM CT
