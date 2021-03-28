KWC Baseball Sweeps Ohio Valley, for Second Straight Day

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team won two more games against Ohio Valley on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers’ offense continued to shine in 10-6 and 16-4 victories at Panther Park.
Game 1: OVU 6, KWC 10
The Fighting Scots (3-15, 1-11 GMAC) kept putting runners on base early in the opener, but the defense stepped-up limiting the damage to one run in the first and third innings. OVU led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the third, but stranded seven runners on the base paths.
Joseph Burke hit a two-run homerun to the opposite field in the bottom of the third. Ian Ellis added an RBI single in the frame. The Panthers (7-3, 4-0 GMAC) scored three times in the third and three more times in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead.
The Scots added three in the fifth and one run in the sixth to pull within 8-6. Cody Bridges drove-in a run in the bottom of a two-run sixth to provide the Panthers with some insurance.
Seth Wright came in relief to earn a win while Bridges finished three for four with RBI and stolen base. Robert Chayka, Ben Wilcoxson, and Ellis each finished the game with two hits.
Game 2: OVU 4, KWC 16
The Panthers scored twice in the opening inning of game two as Lane Kennemore drove in the game’s first run. Benton McGill pitched around some tense situations with runners in scoring position. McGill left the bases loaded in the second while the offense spotted him two more runs in the fourth inning.
Ellis led off the fourth with a homerun to left while Bridges drove in another run later in the frame. McGill kept OVU scoreless through five innings, but the Scots got two back in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Leading 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers scored eight times on three hits to take a 13-4 lead. Wesleyan added three more in the eighth to complete the four-game sweep.
Bridges was two for five with a double, triple, and two RBIs. Kennemore was four for five with a RBI. The Panthers clubbed six doubles in the finale. McGill earned the win after going six innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on four hits with two strikeouts. The Panthers out-scored OVU 55-15 in the four game set.
Wesleyan will travel to Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday to make-up two games with Ohio Dominican. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.