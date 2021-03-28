Jasper man charged with OWI following crash Saturday morning

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is charged with OWI after a crash in Jasper early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of S. Newton and Hochgesang.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Quintanilla was trapped inside the vehicle.
We are told he was taken to Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
Police say an investigation revealed Quintanilla was intoxicated and tested .22 on a chemical test.
Quintanilla is charged with OWI over .15 and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
