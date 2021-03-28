Ind. reports 3 more local COVID-19 deaths; 20 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health updated its numbers.
Health officials are reporting 955 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths. This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 684,020 confirmed cases and 12,617 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 20 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 in Gibson County, 11 in Warrick County, four in Spencer County, two in Perry County, and one in Dubois and Posey counties.
The state map shows three new local deaths. They’re in Vanderburgh County, Dubois County and Posey County.
Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that he is planning to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.
He also said, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials, and the statewide face-covering mandate will become a mask advisory.
Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,700 cases, 389 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,021 cases, 115 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,576 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,773 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,656 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,192 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,253 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,290 cases, 34 deaths
