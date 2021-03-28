Aces Volleyball Sweeps Valparaiso, to begin final Home Weekend

Aces Volleyball Sweeps Valparaiso, to begin final Home Weekend
d (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock | March 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 10:46 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Melanie Feliciano recorded a match-high 18 kills but it was freshman Brooke Springer who emerged as a late hero to help the University of Evansville volleyball team earn a 3-0 win over Valparaiso inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Evansville (6-13, 5-12 MVC) found itself trailing 21-18 in the final set, but that is when Springer stepped up.  After a pair of Feliciano kills got UE within one, Springer posted a kill and three block assists to clinch the 3-0 win over Valpo (10-9, 9-8 MVC).  Alondra Vazquez finished the night with 12 kills and 12 digs while Springer set her career mark with five kills while adding a total of four block assists.  Rachel Basinski led the team with 15 digs while Allana McInnis had 23 assists.  Pacing Valpo was Peyton McCarthy, who had 15 kills.

Game 1

Valparaiso jumped out to an early 3-1 lead but the Aces tied it up at 3-3 before a Melanie Feliciano kill gave Evansville its first lead at 5-4.  Rachel Basinski added an ace before another Feliciano kill extended the lead to 10-5.  With the Aces up 14-9, Valpo scored four in a row to get within one but Evansville would score the next three points, taking advantage of VU errors.  Backed by eight kills in the set from Feliciano, UE won by a 25-19 final.

Game 2

A kill by Hannah Watkins helped the Aces take a 4-2 lead before Valpo fought back to go in front at 7-6.  A kill by Alondra Vazquez quickly put Evansville back on top and the run continued with a Brooke Springer kill and Cecilia Thon ace that extended the lead to 15-11.  Valparaiso stormed back with four in a row to tie it up, but an ace by Feliciano saw the Aces regain control, up 18-15.  Allana McInnis added an ace of her own late in the set with UE pulling away for a 25-17 decision.

Game 3

Evansville posted four of the first five points with Feliciano and Vazquez recording kills before Valpo roared back to go in front, 9-5.  Vazquez helped the Aces get back within one when her ace made it a 16-15 game.  That is when Feliciano posted a kill before combining with Watkins for a block that gave Evansville a 17-16 lead.  Valpo countered with a 5-1 run as they regained a 21-18 advantage.

The Aces were not going to give up without a fight and their persistence paid off.  Brooke Springer added her fifth kill of the evening before combining with Vazquez on a block assist that gave UE a 23-22 edge.  The run continued with two more block assists to give UE the match sweep with a 25-22 victory.  Springer played a pivotal role in the final stretch as she had a hand in each of Evansville’s final four points.  She had a kill and three block assists.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, the teams meet up again for the regular season finale at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.  Allana McInnis will be recognized at Senior Day ceremonies.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.