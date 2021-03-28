Aces Volleyball Sweeps Valparaiso, to begin final Home Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Melanie Feliciano recorded a match-high 18 kills but it was freshman Brooke Springer who emerged as a late hero to help the University of Evansville volleyball team earn a 3-0 win over Valparaiso inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Evansville (6-13, 5-12 MVC) found itself trailing 21-18 in the final set, but that is when Springer stepped up. After a pair of Feliciano kills got UE within one, Springer posted a kill and three block assists to clinch the 3-0 win over Valpo (10-9, 9-8 MVC). Alondra Vazquez finished the night with 12 kills and 12 digs while Springer set her career mark with five kills while adding a total of four block assists. Rachel Basinski led the team with 15 digs while Allana McInnis had 23 assists. Pacing Valpo was Peyton McCarthy, who had 15 kills.
Game 1
Valparaiso jumped out to an early 3-1 lead but the Aces tied it up at 3-3 before a Melanie Feliciano kill gave Evansville its first lead at 5-4. Rachel Basinski added an ace before another Feliciano kill extended the lead to 10-5. With the Aces up 14-9, Valpo scored four in a row to get within one but Evansville would score the next three points, taking advantage of VU errors. Backed by eight kills in the set from Feliciano, UE won by a 25-19 final.
Game 2
A kill by Hannah Watkins helped the Aces take a 4-2 lead before Valpo fought back to go in front at 7-6. A kill by Alondra Vazquez quickly put Evansville back on top and the run continued with a Brooke Springer kill and Cecilia Thon ace that extended the lead to 15-11. Valparaiso stormed back with four in a row to tie it up, but an ace by Feliciano saw the Aces regain control, up 18-15. Allana McInnis added an ace of her own late in the set with UE pulling away for a 25-17 decision.
Game 3
Evansville posted four of the first five points with Feliciano and Vazquez recording kills before Valpo roared back to go in front, 9-5. Vazquez helped the Aces get back within one when her ace made it a 16-15 game. That is when Feliciano posted a kill before combining with Watkins for a block that gave Evansville a 17-16 lead. Valpo countered with a 5-1 run as they regained a 21-18 advantage.
The Aces were not going to give up without a fight and their persistence paid off. Brooke Springer added her fifth kill of the evening before combining with Vazquez on a block assist that gave UE a 23-22 edge. The run continued with two more block assists to give UE the match sweep with a 25-22 victory. Springer played a pivotal role in the final stretch as she had a hand in each of Evansville’s final four points. She had a kill and three block assists.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, the teams meet up again for the regular season finale at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Allana McInnis will be recognized at Senior Day ceremonies.
