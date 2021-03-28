Aces Volleyball Sweeps Valparaiso, to begin final Home Weekend

Valparaiso jumped out to an early 3-1 lead but the Aces tied it up at 3-3 before a Melanie Feliciano kill gave Evansville its first lead at 5-4. Rachel Basinski added an ace before another Feliciano kill extended the lead to 10-5. With the Aces up 14-9, Valpo scored four in a row to get within one but Evansville would score the next three points, taking advantage of VU errors. Backed by eight kills in the set from Feliciano, UE won by a 25-19 final.