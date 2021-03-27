Severe storms possible Saturday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny, breezy and warmer weather will kick off the weekend. Highs Saturday will flirt with 80 over the southern half of the Tri-State. We are on alert for severe storms late Saturday night as a cold front swings in from the west. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, but we can’t rule out a tornado or two as this system arrives between 9pm and midnight Saturday. After the initial storms, we will likely see widespread rain through the pre-dawn hours on Sunday. Cooler temps and slow clearing on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.