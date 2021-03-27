Severe storms possible Saturday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny, breezy and warmer weather will kick off the weekend. Highs Saturday will flirt with 80 over the southern half of the Tri-State. We are on alert for severe storms late Saturday night as a cold front swings in from the west. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, but we can’t rule out a tornado or two as this system arrives between 9pm and midnight Saturday. After the initial storms, we will likely see widespread rain through the pre-dawn hours on Sunday. Cooler temps and slow clearing on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons gives an update on what to expect with these storms.
