Locals voicing concerns over possible new development in downtown Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say new businesses and places to live continue to pop up in Warrick County, which is drawing in more people.
This growth is in the very early stages, but the idea of a new building in downtown Newburgh is getting locals talking.
As of now, the building is simply a concept. It’s also important to note this has not been approved by town officials.
Lamar Architecture and Design, which is the architectural company behind the modern design, told 14 News that several concepts were created for a client who is looking to take over the building right across the street from The Landing in Newburgh.
Officials say the concept would require an additional story, including apartments at the top and then commercial space within the first two floors. Although just a design, locals have mixed feelings about bringing a very modern-looking building into their historic downtown.
”Think it’s a pretty enough design. but it does not fit in the town of Newburgh,” Newburgh resident Melinda Mitchell said. “I know there are other buildings that are already pre-existing, and this building would be attached to a historic building right here in the midst of all of this charm and I think it’s not a good fit.”
For now, officials say this project is on hold and there’s no timeline to say if things will actually move forward.
