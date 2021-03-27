Ind. reports 9 more deaths statewide; 17 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 993 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 683,076 confirmed cases and 12,605 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine in Warrick County, seven in Gibson County, two in Dubois and Posey counties, and one in both Spencer and Perry counties.
There are no new deaths in our area of Indiana.
Governor Holcomb announced Tuesday that he is planning to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.
He also said, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials, and the statewide face-covering mandate will become a mask advisory.
Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,680 cases, 388 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,020 cases, 114 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,565 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,771 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,655 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,180 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,249 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,290 cases, 34 deaths
