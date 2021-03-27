Health officials report 7 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Saturday, Illinois health officials reported seven new local coronavirus cases.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, three are in Edwards County, two in Wabash County and one in both Wayne and White counties.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,704 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,645 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,330 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 540 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.