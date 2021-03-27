EPD: 1 hospitalized after shooting at Fielding Court Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso on Friday night.
According to the Evansville Police Department, the shooting happened on Brentwood Circle inside the Fielding Court Apartment complex.
We are told the man shot was transported to St. Vincent Hospital to be treated for this injuries.
Police confirm was person has been detained, but officers say this person is not considered a suspect in the case.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.