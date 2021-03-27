Authorities: Homeowner shoots man trying to enter his house in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Ohio County.
Authorities say they responded to the 3200 block of Livermore Road in Hartford for an unknown person attempting to unlawfully enter a residence just after 4 a.m.
According to authorities, Joe Snooks, of Paducah, was trying to get inside the residence when the homeowner fired one round from his handgun and shot Snooks in the right knee to protect himself and his family.
We are told Snooks appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
Authorities tell 14 News Snooks was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
