On alert for storms overnight

As that cold front pushes off to the east, it will take the rain with it. A stray shower may linger into Sunday morning, but I think most of us will be dry Sunday. The clouds will hang around into the first part of the day, but our skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and winds from the northwest at around 10 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.