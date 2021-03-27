On alert for storms overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for possible strong to severe storms later tonight.
Today was the warmest day so far this year thanks to plenty of sunshine and a warm breeze from the southwest, but a cold front will swing through our region overnight.
Showers and storms are likely as that cold front pushes through the Tri-State. It looks like the best chance of storms will be from about 9PM until 3AM. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50°.
The entire Tri-State is included in a Slight Risk for severe weather tonight, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a couple of isolated severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain are the main concerns, but a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.
As that cold front pushes off to the east, it will take the rain with it. A stray shower may linger into Sunday morning, but I think most of us will be dry Sunday. The clouds will hang around into the first part of the day, but our skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and winds from the northwest at around 10 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but that weather won’t last long. Another cold front will bring us scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along with a cooldown. High temperatures will be in the low 70s Tuesday but will only make it into the 50s Wednesday through Friday.
