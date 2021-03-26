Winners announced for Easterseals raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was a lucky day for three local raffle winners.
Easterseals announced the winners of the 30th annual All CA$H Raffle.
John Jewel won the $10,000 prize, Laya Phelps won the $25,000 prize and Lisa K. Thompson won the $50,000 grand prize.
Easterseals held the drawing at its offices at noon. The fundraiser brought in more than $76,000.
“Particularly coming off a pandemic year where a lot of our fundraisers were impacted, we’re thrilled to be where we are with this fundraiser,” Easterseals President Kelly Schneider said. “To kick off the first fundraiser of the year, and it be successful is an incredible feeling.”
The proceeds will help underwrite early education programs, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy programs at Easterseals.
