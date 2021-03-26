USI Softball adds former Tecumseh/Wabash standout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Former Tecumseh High School and Wabash Valley College standout pitcher/infielder Maddie Duncan (Lynnville, Indiana) has joined the University of Southern Indiana softball team according to Head Coach Sue Kunkle.
Duncan, who will be eligible to play immediately, was an All-State honoree as well as the Courier & Press All-Southwestern Indiana Player of the Year as a senior in 2018 after helping the Braves to semistate berth in the IHSAA Class 2A Tournament. She pitched a three-hit shutout in the 2017 IHSAA Class A title game, helping the Braves secure their third state title.
A high school teammate of current USI senior outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana), Duncan transferred to USI at the semester break after attending the Fall semester at Columbus State University.
Prior to Columbus State, Duncan was an NJCAA Division I All-Region honoree at Wabash Valley, where she hit .391 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and a team-best 12 RBI as a sophomore during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. She also went 1-1 in the circle with two saves and a 2.14 ERA.
During her first year at Wabash, Duncan led Wabash Valley with a .395 batting average to go along with seven doubles, a triple and 42 RBI. Her performance, which also included a 3-2 mark with a save and 4.32 ERA in the circle, helped lead the Warriors to a 44-14 overall record and a 31-4 mark in conference play.
USI returns to action Saturday at noon when it hosts Quincy University at the USI Softball Field. Saturday’s doubleheader marks the first time in more than 700 days since the Eagles have played a home game.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
