USI Softball adds former Tecumseh/Wabash standout

Duncan, who will be eligible to play immediately, was an All-State honoree as well as the Courier & Press All-Southwestern Indiana Player of the Year as a senior in 2018 after helping the Braves to semistate berth in the IHSAA Class 2A Tournament. She pitched a three-hit shutout in the 2017 IHSAA Class A title game, helping the Braves secure their third state title.