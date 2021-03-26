Thursday storms cause damage in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Thursday, especially along the southern part of the Tri-State area.
Officials in Ohio County believe a tornado might have touched town during Thursday night’s storms.
They say there is a path about 75 feet wide that caused damage to a Dollar General and some car ports.
The National Weather Service has not yet surveyed the damage.
Reporter Brady Williams is in Ohio County Friday. He’ll have more tonight on 14 News.
