Purple Aces baseball off to steady start to 2021 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team is off to a steady 9-10 record to begin the 2021 regular season.
After COVID-19 canceled the team’s season in 2020, the Purple Aces are back and better than ever in the COVID-19 structured schedule format.
”This is a unique year with the new protocols,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said. “We’ve shifted all to four-day weekends.”
The Aces’ bats are hot to start the season. Just over this past weekend, Heritage Hills product Kenton Crews hit for the cycle - the first UE player to do so in the Division I era. But Carroll said while being dominant at the plate is important, it’s the team’s pitching that will see them through a deep run in the Missouri Valley Conference postseason.
“It’s how you manage your starters to get you deep into games, managing your bullpen over the course of a four-game Missouri Valley Conference weekend,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be essential for us to put ourselves in a position, top-half up MVC play, so that when we get into the conference tournament we have that chance to make a deep run.”
Evansville (9-10) is set to host Xavier (5-9) in a four-game homestand starting Friday at 6 p.m. A doubleheader will follow Saturday with the series finale scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
