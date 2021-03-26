Collaborative cleanup event being held in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson, along with the Downtown Henderson Partnership and Henderson County High School’s LAUNCH program, is hosting a “Team Up to Clean Up” event.
Organizers say the event is a collaborative effort to help beautify Henderson’s Central Business District and riverfront.
The clean-up event is being held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
On Friday, officials say employees from downtown businesses will gather at The Depot parking lot at 101 N. Main. From there, they will pick up trash and debris along the central business district streets.
Officials say they will finish their cleaning efforts at Audubon Mill Park.
According to event organizers, the city’s sanitation superintendent will provide a roll-off dumpster. Henderson County Recycling and Solid Waste will pitch in on trash bags, gloves and litter sticks.
On Saturday, students from Henderson County’s LAUNCH program will be out along the riverfront to gather debris along the banks of the Ohio River.
They say they will start at Deaconess Henderson Hospital and work south, finishing around the Doc Hosbach Tennis Courts.
Those who want to take part in the “Team Up to Clean Up” effort should contact Jeff Givens at 812-499-8493.
